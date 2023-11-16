WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man accused of torturing a puppy has pleaded not guilty and been given a trial date.

Roberto Oliver, 26, was arrested by Fayetteville police and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Oct. 31.

Oliver is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony. He entered the not guilty plea during a court hearing on Nov. 15. He’s expected to appear for trial on May 15, 2024.

If convicted, Oliver faces zero to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Court documents say that Fayetteville Animal Services received a call on July 11 regarding someone, later identified as Oliver, who had allegedly kicked, punched and choked a puppy.

