Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested for raping and torturing someone during a 13-hour incident that left the victim severely injured.

Alan Roberto Hernandez Hernande, 25, was arrested May 28 for kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault and domestic battery in the second degree.

A preliminary police report says that the ordeal started after Hernande went to the victim’s apartment after they left a bar in Fayetteville at 2 a.m.

The report said that he started acting strange and that the victim asked him to leave.

Hernande refused to leave, punching a mirror and holding a shard of the glass up to his neck, threatening to kill himself.

The victim reportedly did not show care toward his actions, so Hernande grabbed the victim, held the shard to their chest and began cutting from the middle of their chest to their belly button, leaving a laceration the length of their torso.

The victim reportedly suffered severe lacerations on their hand while trying to fight off Hernande. According to the police report, the laceration reached bone on both hands.

The victim attempted to escape the apartment, which was their own, but was caught by Hernande and dragged back, causing severe friction injuries to their face, arms, hands, knees and legs. A report says that the injuries were so bad they resembled that of a burn victim.

After returning to the apartment, Hernande threw the victim on the bed, wrapped both of his hands around the victims neck and restricted their airway until they lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, they were completely naked and in excruciating pain, believing that Hernande had raped them.

According to the report, Hernande was in the bed when the victim awoke, and would not let them use the restroom. Hernande had also confiscated their phone.

The report says that when Hernande was preoccupied, the victim was able to reach their phone and contact a friend, who arrived around 3:30 p.m.

When the door was opened, the victim’s friend took them and drove them to Northwest Medical Center, ending the 13-hour ordeal.

Hernande has an arraignment scheduled for June 21.