WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested over the weekend for waving around a machete and threatening to kill people at someone’s home.

Emerson Lima-Contreras, 21, was arrested on Sept. 17 for five counts of aggravated assault.

A preliminary report says that officers responded to an armed person call at 2301 Turner Street. The caller said that Lima-Contreras had armed himself with a machete and was “trying to fight everyone in the backyard.”

After speaking to victims, it was revealed that Lima-Contreras is the nephew of one of the people at the residence.

According to the victims, Lima-Contreras came into the residence’s backyard brandishing a machete and yelling “who wants to fight me?”

He reportedly later yelled that he was going to kill everyone and began swinging the machete at the five people in the yard.

The report says that each person in the backyard stated that at one point he had swung the machete at them, and they were afraid, believing he was going to follow through on his threats.

The victims told police that as soon as Lima-Contreras would advance toward one person swinging the machete, they would all yell and distract him so that he would leave that person and move on to another.

Lima-Contreras has a court appearance on Sept. 20 in Washington County.