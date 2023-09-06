WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested on Sept. 3 for allegedly crashing his car into a house after he was escaping from a Walmart he had stole from.

Caleb Chavez, 22, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, theft of property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, third-degree battery, reckless driving and two counts of fleeing.

A police report says that officers arrived at the Walmart at 2004 S. Pleasant for a shoplifting report. Someone at the store reported that a male, later identified as Chavez, was under-ringing product, fleeing from asset protection and was leaving in a grey BMW.

Officers located the car traveling at a high speed. The police report says that Chavez spotted the patrol cars and accelerated before crashing into a residential structure at 1302 Watson.

“The driver showed no regard for the property and lives of other subjects and vehicles in the area while operating the vehicle,” the police report said.

Chavez and the passenger of the car, a 16-year-old male, both fled on foot.

Both subjects were found shortly after. The passenger had a laceration on his head and multiple bruises and scratches from the incident.

It was later determined that Chavez stole $404.78 worth of property. The damage to the residence was estimated to be over $1,000.

Chavez was released on a $2,500 bond on Sept. 4. He has a court hearing scheduled in Washington County on Sept. 25.