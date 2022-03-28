BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ashton Jaleel Thomas, 26, of Springdale, was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple acts of video voyeurism at the changing rooms in a Rogers Goodwill store.

A probable cause filing made to the Benton County Circuit Court detailed the investigation by the Rogers Police Department that led to the arrest. Officers were first dispatched at 6:34 p.m. on March 15 regarding a “suspicious event” at 4301 S. Dixieland Road.

Dispatch advised officers that a male was using a phone to record subjects in a dressing room inside the store. Officers were also told that the suspect had left the scene and headed southbound toward Lowell in a blue passenger car.

The store’s manager informed officers that she learned about the incident from a victim that was no longer there. The manager also provided police with surveillance video of the suspect. She added that the man got into a blue passenger car, and an assistant manager was able to take a picture of the vehicle as it left.

In the photo, officers discovered that the car had a temporary tag instead of a license plate. Police contacted the victim and she told them that she saw a phone under the dressing room door, yelled out and then notified store staff.

The lead investigator evaluated the car in the photo and estimated it to be a 2020-2022 Kia Forte “based on the tail lights shape and the characteristics of the rear bumper.” Officers subsequently made contact with the car dealership in Bentonville and inquired about whether they had sold a car matching that description.

The dealership confirmed that a blue Kia Forte was sold to Thomas on December 29, 2021. Investigators found his home address and learned that he worked at a lawn care business in Lowell.

Employees at the dealership provided police with the temporary tag number and explained that Thomas had returned on February 25 to request a new temporary tag. Officers found the car parked at Thomas’ employer and felt that it was “identical to the vehicle provided in the photo from Goodwill.”

Investigators identified Thomas as the suspect based on prior booking photos. Then, they compiled a timeline of the offenses at the Goodwill, from when Thomas entered the store at 5:22 p.m. until he entered his vehicle and left the parking lot at 6:19 p.m. They observed him allegedly using his phone under multiple dressing room doors.

On March 25, officers met Thomas while he was working on the 4300 block of Hollowbrook Lane in Bentonville. The police approached the suspect, identified themselves, and read Thomas his Miranda Rights, then asked if he wanted to make a statement. He said that he was at Goodwill that day with a woman.

After he provided a physical description of her, the police informed Thomas that none of the women he took pictures of on surveillance video matched that description. At that point, Thomas stated that “he should probably not make any further statements.”

He was booked into Benton County Jail and is facing charges of video voyeurism (six counts), a Class D felony, and breaking or entering, a class D felony. He was issued a $50,000 bond and has a court date set for May 2.