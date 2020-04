WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested yesterday, April 29, and is facing a rape charge.

Orlando Rodriguez-Barrera, 30, is being held in the Washington County jail.

According to Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett, information regarding the case will not be released due to the victim being under 18-years-old.

Rodriguez-Barrera will appear in court on May 1 for a hearing.