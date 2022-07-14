SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor child.

Jose Lazaro Cruz, 57, of Springdale, was arrested on July 13 and faces two charges of sexual assault, second degree, and one count of sexual indecency with a child. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

A felony information document filed by Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett says that Cruz committed the offenses on two dates in April 2015. He allegedly locked himself in a bathroom with the juvenile victim.

Cruz has a court hearing on July 15 and another scheduled for August 3.