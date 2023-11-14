BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stealing a fire truck valued at $150,000.

David Lamont Lutrell Perkins, 19, was arrested on Nov. 11 for commercial burglary and theft of property.

An affidavit says that on Nov. 11 a detective from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office discovered that a stolen fire truck had been found in Springdale.

The truck, a 2022 Ram 3500 Tradesman outfitted with firefighting equipment, was stolen hours earlier from a fire department on Highway 94 East in Monte Ne.

The truck was parked inside the fire department when it was stolen, and the affidavit says that the department only stores equipment and does not have a full-time staff that stays and sleeps there.

The truck was valued at $150,000 by Assistant Fire Chief Dakota Media. Surveillance video from the department was provided to detectives.

The stolen truck was found at 2905 Falcon St., an address belonging to Perkins.

While the detective was collecting fingerprints on the truck, a firefighter on the scene located the suspect, who resembled the man in the surveillance video.

Perkins agreed to speak to a detective without an attorney after being read his Miranda Rights.

According to an affidavit, Perkins told the detective that he was at a party down the street from the fire department. He said that people began fighting at the party and the homeowner wanted everyone to leave. Moments later, some exited the house and fired a gun.

Perkins said that he left the party and began walking to Rogers when someone drove by and fired a gun from their car.

Perkins told the detective that he approached the fire department and found an unlocked door at the front of the building. He entered hoping to find a way to charge his phone so he could call his mom for a ride home.

Perkins said that he found the truck with the keys in it and decided to drive home. He told the detective that he stopped at a gas station in Rogers where he accidentally turned on the emergency lights.

The detective was later informed that while Perkins was in Rogers, he struck another vehicle and left the scene.

Perkins is being held in the Benton County jail on a $15,000 bond.