Editor’s Note: This story contains details that may be upsetting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been arrested for allegedly torturing a puppy.

Roberto Oliver, 26, was arrested by Fayetteville police and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Oct. 31. He’s accused of one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

According to an affidavit, Fayetteville Animal Services received an anonymous call on July 11 that at 1909 E. Park Lake Drive the resident’s boyfriend had been keeping a puppy in a crate outside throughout the day without food or water.

The caller also claimed that they saw Oliver kick, punch and choke the puppy.

Officers went to the apartment and questioned the resident, who claimed that there was no puppy.

The next day, the anonymous caller went to Fayetteville Animal Services and identified herself, providing footage from a doorbell camera that depicted multiple instances of Oliver throwing, choking and kicking the puppy.

Officer returned to the apartment and the resident answered the door. She called Oliver and told the officers that he would be there in a few minutes but that he would not surrender the dog.

Court documents say that after 20 minutes, Oliver arrived and demanded to see the footage of him. The officers showed him the video of Oliver kicking the dog. He admitted the person kicking the dog in the video was him but stated that he was “only kicking the dog like a soccer ball.”

Officers asked if he would be willing to surrender the dog, but Oliver responded that he had already sold it.

Oliver was released on Nov. 1 on a $3,000 bond. He has a hearing on Nov. 15 in Washington County.

He has been ordered to not possess any animals.