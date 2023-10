WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man arrested in August on over a dozen counts of child porn charges has pleaded not guilty.

Edward Wonnacott, 47, was arrested on Aug. 16 for 13 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child porn.

Wonnacott entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment on Sept. 27. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin on March 26, 2024.

He faces three to 10 years in prison for each of the charges.

Wonnacott was released on Aug. 18 on a $10,000 bond.