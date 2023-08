WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested last week for over a dozen counts of child porn.

Edward Wonnacott, 47, was arrested on Aug. 16 for 13 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child porn.

Wonnacott was released on Aug. 18 on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing in Washington County scheduled for Sept. 15.

Springdale police said that this is an ongoing investigation.