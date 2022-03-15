SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police arrested a Springdale man after he allegedly attempted to set a residence on fire with six minor children present following a domestic dispute.

Raymundo Infante-Ochoa, 46, is facing charges of Aggravated Assault (Domestic), Attempted Arson and six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

According to a preliminary report, an adult female present woke up to the sound of her mother and the suspect “yelling and fighting.” She explained that she heard them arguing about “Infante pouring gasoline in the house and all the kids still sleeping in the house.”

Infante-Ochoa allegedly got a can of gasoline and started pouring it on the floor around the house as well as the woman’s arms. She said that he had a lighter but she took it from him, so he started looking for another one.

She explained that he also attempted to light a bed’s blanket on fire, but “she was able to put it out with her hand.” There were six juvenile children in the residence at the time.

Infante-Ochoa was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for March 16.