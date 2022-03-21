ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man died this weekend after laying over his motorcycle and sliding into an intersection.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, Jefferson Davis, 23, was driving his motorcycle southbound in the inside lane of 71B approaching the W. Pleasant Grove intersection in Rogers when a vehicle turned in front of him on a green light.

Davis applied his brakes, ultimately laying the motorcycle over and skidding southbound through the intersection. The motorcycle did not collide with other vehicles on the roadway.

The crash occurred around 6:01 p.m. Saturday.