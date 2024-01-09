SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced on January 9 to more than 19 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, Thomas Colt Boger, 40, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Court documents say in January 2023, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information from a confidential source about ongoing meth distribution in Northwest Arkansas.

During the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple controlled purchases of meth from Boger.

Investigators then learned there was an increase in suspected drug activity at Boger’s home in Springdale.

Law enforcement later seized a backpack from the home that contained two large bundles of meth.

Altogether, Boger was accountable for more than 2.25 kilograms of meth.