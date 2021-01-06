Springdale man hit, killed by truck in Miller County

News

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 24-year-old Springdale man was hit and killed by a vehicle just after midnight in Miller County on Wednesday, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, at 12:03 a.m., Kentrell A. Ivory was running south across Interstate 30 in rural Miller County when he was struck and killed by a 2020 Kenworth traveling eastbound.

Ivory was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner on Wednesday at 1:38 a.m.

According to police, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and road condition dry.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified in the report.

