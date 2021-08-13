Springdale man killed in crash on Fulbright Expressway

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Car Accident_-4178326041314310466

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was killed on Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on the Fulbright Expressway/Shiloh Drive exit ramp, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Travis Knotts, 43, was killed when the 2003 Hyundai he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway, making impact with a dirt embankment.

The collision reportedly caused the vehicle to overturn, crossing the westbound on-ramp to the Fulbright Expressway from Shiloh Drive, eventually coming to rest on its passenger side.

According to the report, the vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

Knotts was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the report lists the weather condition as clear and the road condition dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers