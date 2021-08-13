Springdale man killed in crash on Fulbright Expressway

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was killed on Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on the Fulbright Expressway/Shiloh Drive exit ramp, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Travis Knotts, 43, was killed when the 2003 Hyundai he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway, making impact with a dirt embankment.

The collision reportedly caused the vehicle to overturn, crossing the westbound on-ramp to the Fulbright Expressway from Shiloh Drive, eventually coming to rest on its passenger side.

According to the report, the vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

Knotts was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the report lists the weather condition as clear and the road condition dry.