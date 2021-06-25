Springdale man killed in Madison County tractor-trailer accident

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 60-year-old Springdale man died on Thursday in a tractor-trailer crash in Madison County.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Timothy Dean Sloan was killed when the 1999 International he was driving overturned on Highway 74 East in Wesley at around 4:06 p.m.

According to the report, Sloan overcorrected after the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and the tractor-trailer overturned, coming to a rest on its top.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reportedly clear and the road condition dry.

