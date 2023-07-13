WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man arrested after a fatal shooting in 2021 pleaded guilty and received his sentence.

John Kelsey, 35, was sentenced to 38 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a two-year suspended sentence. He has 797 days of jail credit from when he was awaiting trial.

Kelsey was arrested in 2021 on a first-degree murder charge for the killing of Greg Lovejoy.

He is also charged as a habitual offender.

A prosecutor’s report said that on April 29, 2021, Kelsey fired several shots at another person, one of which struck the victim and caused his death.

Kelsey originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty during a hearing on July 12.