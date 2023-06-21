WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man who was arrested last month for allegedly raping and torturing someone has pleaded not guilty.

Alan Roberto Hernandez-Hernandez, 25, was arraigned today. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Hernandez-Hernandez was arrested May 28 for kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault and domestic battery in the second degree.

A preliminary police report says that Hernandez-Hernandez ended up at the victim’s apartment where he allegedly proceeded to stab them, strangle them until they lost consciousness and rape them.

He also reportedly dragged them back to their apartment after an attempted escape, causing severe friction injuries to their face, arms, hands, knees and legs. The report says that the injuries were so bad they resembled that of a burn victim.