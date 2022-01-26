Springdale man pleads not guilty to stabbing death

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man pleads not guilty to stabbing a man to death on Christmas Eve.

The stabbing happened in a parking lot near All For You Gaming on College Avenue in Fayetteville, according to police.

According to police, David Pyle and Cody Tisdale were seen arguing by witnesses and on surveillance video.

Police say Pyle stabbed Tisdale several times before driving off. He later surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted hours.

Prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett says Pyle is charged with capital murder.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty. Pyle is expected back in court on June 23.