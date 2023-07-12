BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated which resulted in the death of a man in 2021.

Larry Dean Crabtree, 47, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison with an additional 10-year suspended sentence to follow.

Crabtree agreed to plead guilty to negligent homicide, battery and driving while intoxicated as part of a plea agreement.

An affidavit says that officers responded to an accident close to mile marker 79 on I-49 on May 8, 2021. The driver of a white pickup truck had struck three other vehicles.

The affidavit says that officers noticed Crabtree smelled like alcohol and had a hard time standing up on his own.

The affidavit says that Crabtree blew a 0.182 on a breath test. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.