FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 2, a Springdale man was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on October 27, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) received information that Dylan Leon Coats, 32, was staying at a hotel in Fayetteville and was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and was armed with a firearm.

Detectives located Coats as he parked at the hotel. A search of the vehicle resulted in detectives locating and seizing three firearms, a distribution amount of methamphetamine packaged for sale, $10,646 in U.S. currency, drug ledgers, baggies, a digital scale and a box of ammunition.

He is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.