FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas announced.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, in August of 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, identified Miles L. Neil, 57, as a distributor of methamphetamine operating in Northwest Arkansas.

Between August and October of 2020, Detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Neil.

On or about October 9, 2020, DTF detectives executed a search warrant at Neil’s Springdale residence, located adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The search resulted in the confiscation of approximately 162 gross grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, documents note.

At sentencing, the U.S. presented evidence to the Court that Neil had prior felony convictions, which resulted in him being sentenced as a Career Offender.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.