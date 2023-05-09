FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

Maurice Kentrell Bright, 45, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Bright’s residence on Oct. 1, 2021, locating approximately 283 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say that Bright originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty and took a plea agreement with the court to have his other charges dismissed.

The other charges included four counts of distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.