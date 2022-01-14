Springdale man sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced on January 13 to 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force in February 2020 received information that Remberto Alexander Rivera was distributing meth in Northwest Arkansas and that he was on parole with a warrantless search waiver on file.

Rivera was released from the Arkansas Department of Correction in October 2019.

The release says on March 3, 2020, detectives were conducting surveillance at a hotel in Springdale.

Detectives saw Rivera arrive at the hotel in a vehicle, exit it, and retrieve a backpack from it, according to the release.

The release says detectives asked for Rivera’s identification, which he claimed he did not have and further refused to identify himself.

Rivera was placed under arrest and searched. During the search, the release says detectives located multiple bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $3,440.

The release says Rivera was released on bond on March 11, 2020.

In May 2020, the release says Rivera fought with officers with the Fayetteville Police Department while they were responding to complaints from citizens of drug activity in a Fayetteville neighborhood.

Rivera attempted to take an officer’s taser and another officer’s gun, according to the release. Rivera was taken into custody and his vehicle was searched.

The release says officers found two guns and drug paraphernalia commonly used in drug trafficking.

Rivera was sentenced as a career offender due to the nature of his prior felony convictions, according to the release.