Springdale man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rodney Luis Reed, 49, of Springdale, was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the January 12 sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, On December 18, 2020, Detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) were called by Springdale Police to assist in a parole search of Reed’s residence in Springdale Arkansas.

While officers were conducting the search, Reed attempted to flee the residence and officers had to use force to take Reed into custody. During the search, officers located a .22 caliber pistol, a distribution amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of cocaine, digital scales, baggies and $794.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Springdale Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.