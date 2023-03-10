FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced on March 9 to 33 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor via production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say in early 2022, the Springdale Police Department initiated a sexual assault investigation after a 13-year-old female disclosed to a counselor that Pearson Pete Patrick, 39, had been sexually abusing her over the past two years.

The release says during the investigation, Patrick admitted to police that he had been abusing the minor.

According to the release, law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for Patrick’s home.

The release says multiple electronic devices taken from the residence showed multiple homemade videos depicting the sexual abuse of the 13-year-old.

According to the release, further analysis showed that Patrick had also recorded other minors via a hidden camera staged in the bathroom of his residence.

The release says Patrick was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas in September 2022 and entered a guilty plea in October 2022.