Springdale man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in NWA

Adrian Oviedo sold drugs from the Washington County Detention Center where he was incarcerated

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man will spend nearly three days in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas and distributing the drug from the Washington County Detention Center, according to Duane “Dak” Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas

Adrian Chavez Oviedo, 28, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 13 to 27 years in federal prison for aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. He also violated parole.

Once released, he will be on a supervised release status for five years. He must also pay a $9,700 fine, Kees stated.

According to Kees, the sentence stems from May 2018 when Drug Enforcement Agency police found Oviedo trafficking drugs in Springdale.

Oviedo sold drugs from the Washington County Detention Center where he was incarcerated. He sold drugs inside the jail while directing others not jailed to move drugs from a storage unit and collect drug debts owed to him, according to Kees.

Detectives went to the storage unit and found an assault rifle, two pistols, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, Kees stated.











