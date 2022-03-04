FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 4, a Springdale man was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Honorable Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on or about May 28, 2020, officers with the Springdale Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alexander Ramon Perez, 34. One of the officers attempting to stop Perez saw him throw an object from the window prior to stopping his vehicle.

Officers searched the area where the object was thrown and found a 9mm pistol. After the stop, police interviewed two passengers in the vehicle who both confirmed that Perez threw it from the vehicle. He is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Springdale Police Department investigated the case, and assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.