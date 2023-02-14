FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced on Feb. 14 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say on August 20, 2021, Springdale police officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident. After receiving the vehicle description, officers were able to locate the vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot.

The release says officers approached the driver’s door and immediately recognized the driver and sole occupant as Prince Wayne Fondren, Jr., 43.

According to the release, the officer saw that Fondren was passed out with the vehicle in drive.

The release says police ran Fondren through dispatch and found that he did not have a driver’s license and he was a parolee with an active search waiver.

According to the release, police searched the vehicle and found a black zippered pouch in the front passenger floorboard that contained multiple baggies of suspected meth weighing around 100.58 grams, pills, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The substance was later submitted to the Homeland Security investigations Crime Laboratory, according to the release, where it was tested and determined to be meth.