SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced on Feb. 24 to more than 17 years without the possibility of parole followed by 25 years of supervised release on two counts of receipt of child pornography, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say in July 2016, Richard Blane Gamblin, 28, was convicted in the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, of receiving child pornography via the internet.

The release says he was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. On October 6, 2021, Gamblin was released from federal prison and began his supervised release.

According to the release, on Dec. 7, 2021, U.S. probation officers did a compliance check on Gamblin’s home in Springdale and found he was in possession of a cell phone.

The release says the phone was later turned over to the Department of Homeland Security, which determined that it contained images of child sexual abuse material.

According to the release, Gamblin was then indicted through a Grand Jury on new charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

The release says around August 11, 2022, Gamblin pleaded guilty to two separate counts of receipt of child pornography.