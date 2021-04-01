Springdale man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for firearms possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Trent Guida, 37, of Springdale was sentenced today to more than nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of felon in possession of a fire arm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Arkansas, in January 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force learned that Guida was staying at a hotel in Springdale. Detectives knew Guida had a search waiver on file and approached Guida while he entered his room. While speaking with Guida, he admitted everything in the room belonging to him.

Detectives searched his vehicle and room to find 2 guns, around 2.2 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Guida was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2020 and entered a guilty plea in December.

