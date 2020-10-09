Springdale man sentenced to over 17 years for drug trafficking

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been sentenced after drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

Raul Martinez, 40, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $25,000 in fines for distributing more than 500 grams of meth.

In December 2019, agents with the DEA and local law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of meth from Martinez. 

The meth from Martinez was sent to the DEA crime lab to be tested.

A federal grand jury indicted Martinez in May 2019, and he entered a guilty plea in September 2019.

