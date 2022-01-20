Springdale man sentenced to over 8 years in Federal Prison for firearms possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 20, Johnta Martez Dixon, 30, of Springdale, was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on October 22, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force made contact with Dixon at his residence in Springdale, Arkansas. Dixon is a parolee on active supervision and has a warrantless search waiver on file.

After asking for and receiving permission to search, detectives located a .300 rifle in Dixon’s bedroom. The investigation also revealed that Dixon was involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine. Dixon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.