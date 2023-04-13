SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse revealed in an interview with political publication Politico that he worries about affordable housing availability in his city.

The interview was part of a Politico article asking mayors across the country what keeps them up at night.

“Generally, funding the infrastructure needed to keep up with growth in one of the fastest growing regions in the country,” the mayor answered.

Sprouse was elected in 2008 and has been reelected three times. U.S. Census data shows that the population has grown by nearly 15,000 since Sprouse’s first term. Additionally, Census data shows that over 15% of Springdale’s population is considered impoverished.

Sprouse noted that growth is important, but that it can be mismanaged.

“Growing smart, with the future in mind, and making decisions that will age well. Also, dealing properly with issues of a diminishing inventory of affordable and workforce housing,” Sprouse said.