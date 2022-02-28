SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools issued a news release Monday announcing some of its students won national awards at the Student Television Network Competition Feb. 19-21 in Long Beach, Calif.

According to the release, students from the Don Tyson School of Innovation won second place in the “Tell the Story 30-Second Commercial” competition and Har-Ber High School students won fourth place for their short film in the “Crazy 8’s” competition.

The Crazy 8’s competition requires every team to write, film and edit a short film in eight hours, according to Tiffany Hamilton, Har-Ber video productions instructor.

The Har-Ber team of students included Cesar Batres Sanabria, Jordan Benford, Cameron Bolin, Connor Jenkins, Jordan Jezewski, Dutch Leidlich, Jackson Moore, Tre Rutledge, Abigail Springer, Alexej Vargas and Carter Whittenberg participating in the short film competition, she said.

The Don Tyson School of Innovation team included Brian Pollari, Jackson Johnson, Caleb Lawrence and Paden Ramsey, who had five hours to create a 30-second commercial on the theme of “active wear” for the 30-Second Commercial competition, said Craig Pasquinzo, Don Tyson School of Innovation film teacher.

“I could not help the students in this category, per the rules of the competition,” Pasquinzo said. “Our students then scoured their clothes that they had packed, and Jackson Johnson had a pair of Adidas shorts. They agreed to use these shorts as the active wear product to base the commercial around. What followed is amazing.”

He thanked the many people at the school and district level who supported the students participating in the competition.

About 3,000 students from throughout the country competed in-person and virtually in the national competition, according to Tiffany Hamilton, Har-Ber video productions instructor.