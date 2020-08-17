Springdale middle school to have two open houses to encourage social distancing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools across the area have opted to have virtual open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Springdale school is taking a different approach.

Sonora Middle Schools will have two nights of an open house where parents and students can come on campus to meet teachers and get their class schedules.

Some say it will be interesting to see how social distancing will be maintained, but Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools says it will be good for students to meet in person after a long break.

“Most of it will be done outside the school. There will never be more than 100 people in the building at any one time,” Schaeffer said. “Obviously the building has been scrubbed down. Everyone is going to be wearing masks.”

The meet and greet is happening tonight and again tomorrow.