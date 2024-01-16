SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale moves forward with funding for a study looking at railroad safety.

Springdale and Fayetteville partnered with the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad to apply for a $720,000 grant.

The city’s finance committee recommended it for approval from the full council on January 16.

The money will be used to study any safety concerns at railroad crossings in a 14-mile corridor between the two cities.

Because Fayetteville and Springdale are entering a partnership, they both have to agree to the grant allocations.

Fayetteville and Springdale are responsible for contributing a combined $144,000 to the total grant price.

Fayetteville agreed to the terms of the grant on January 2.