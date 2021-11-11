Springdale names Holte new Fire Chief, effective December 1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Civil Service commission held a special meeting to name Blake Holte the new Springdale Fire Chief, effective Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Mike Irwin, the current Fire Chief, will retire on November 30, according to a release from the Springdale Fire Department. Irwin held the position for nine years.

“Chief Holte has been a valuable asset to me and the organization,” Irwin said. “I am confident that he will continue to move the Springdale Fire Department in a positive direction.”

Holte came to Springdale in 1996 and worked as a paramedic/firefighter until 2000, when he was promoted to the position of Captain. After a seven year tenure as Captain, Holte was promoted to Battalion Chief of Training.

In 2019, Holte assumed the roles and responsibilities of Fire Marshal for the department and the City of Springdale.

For more information on Blake Holte or the retirement of Fire Chief Mike Irwin, please contact Mike Blain with the Springdale Fire Department at 479-751-4510.

