Springdale non-profit gives veteran proper burial

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Springdale-based non-profit is giving a local veteran a proper burial.

Bo’s Blessings laid Private Elijah Wright to rest.

Private Wright was 66 years old and served in Germany while in the military.

In partnership with the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Bo’s Blessings helps to give veterans and soldiers without family members the military burial they would otherwise not get.

“Bo’s Blessings takes ownership, becomes the family. We adopt the unclaimed veteran and they become ours. They become part of the Bo’s Blessings family,” Jannie Layne with Bo’s Blessings said.

The organization also recognized Sergeant First Class Clarence Craft who is buried at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. He is the only veteran buried at the cemetery with a medal of honor.