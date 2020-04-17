Springdale non-profits band together to give back

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Non-profits under the Jones Trust are making a difference.

Ed Clifford oversees the trust as the CEO.

He said there are over 90 non-profits for every sector of Northwest Arkansas.

The Community Clinic is one of those offering COVID-19 testing next to the Jones Center in Springdale.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is another non-profit collecting and donating PPE to those on the front lines.

“Right in this pandemic this is where it’s at and this where people are really helping people and Northwest Arkansas is really good at helping people and the non-profits really add to that,” Clifford said.

