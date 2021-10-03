Springdale parents struggling to get their kids to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students in Springdale Public Schools are waiting for buses that may or may not show up, causing some kids to miss the school day entirely. 

This is a story that we first reported this week. After receiving a tip, a woman was consistently having to drive her teenage neighbors to school. 

Springdale Public Schools is calling this a crisis and one that is due to only having half the number of school bus drivers needed to cover all of the routes. 

One Springdale guardian says if her job didn’t understand the situation, it would be nearly impossible to get her student to school. She adds the sheer number of cars dropping kids off at Monitor Elementary has made the process in the morning an even larger ordeal. 

“Awful, on some days, it’s backed up a mile, and it’s not just one direction. It gets backed up both ways,” says Tina James. 

“We are very thankful to the parents and guardians that are rallying around transportation; it’s our parents and guardians taking the lumps,” says Trent Jones with Springdale Public Schools. 

Jones says they’re doing everything to solve this bus issue. Things like aggressively advertising positions on tv, social media, and email campaigns. 

