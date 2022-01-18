Springdale PD arrest pair for trafficking, seize over half a million dollars worth of drugs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police Department Chief Mike Peters announced the January 17 arrest of Marcelino Villegas, 42, and Cristal Palomino, 32, both of Springdale, after detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force had identified and investigated a Methamphetamine Trafficking operation in the area.

The two face charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver (Oxycodone/Fentanyl), Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Theft by Receiving (two counts), Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (2nd Degree) , Proximity to Certain Facilities and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A police report details the seizure of the following:

approximately $26,500 (street value) of heroin

$350,000 (street value) of methamphetamine

$85,000 (street value) of cocaine

$105,000 (street value) of oxycodone/fentanyl pills

The report notes that after idenitfying the trafficking operation, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from “a known subject.” Detectives identified the source of supply, Palomino and Villegas, as the subjects that detectives were purchasing methamphetamine from.

On January 17, 2022, detectives served a search warrant at an address in Springdale. During the search, they located large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills. There were also several firearms located in the home, some of which were reported as stolen, including a 380 Ruger and a .22 Heritage Rough Rider Revolver.

Three children were present during the execution of the search warrant, and they “had access to a large amount of methamphetamine found in the bottom drawer freezer,” according to a preliminary report form.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the Springdale, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Tontitown, Goshen, Lincoln, Elkins, Elm Springs, Prairie Grove and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.