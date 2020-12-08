Springdale PD hosts “Shop with a Cop”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An annual tradition to help kids in our area have a great Christmas looking a little different this year.

The Springdale Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event, but instead of just one day, it has been spread out to the whole week.

Jeff Taylor with Springdale PD said that even though they have had to overcome the difficulties faces by the pandemic it’s all about the kids.

“The biggest thing that we wanted to make sure the kids still have a Christmas and still have a good environment to come out and shop with us and just have a good experience overall,” Taylor said.

This year’s Shop with a Cop helped over 200 kids in the area.