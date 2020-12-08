Springdale PD hosts “Shop with a Cop”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An annual tradition to help kids in our area have a great Christmas looking a little different this year.

The Springdale Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event, but instead of just one day, it has been spread out to the whole week.

Jeff Taylor with Springdale PD said that even though they have had to overcome the difficulties faces by the pandemic it’s all about the kids.

“The biggest thing that we wanted to make sure the kids still have a Christmas and still have a good environment to come out and shop with us and just have a good experience overall,” Taylor said.

This year’s Shop with a Cop helped over 200 kids in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers