Springdale PD hosts "Shop With A Cop"

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kids chose their Christmas gifts with local law enforcement on Tuesday morning, December 10.

The Springdale Police Department hosted its annual “Shop With a Cop” event at Walmart in Springdale.

It’s an event that not only the kids look forward to, but also the police officers.

“We are really here to just help them have a better Christmas. A lot of these kids just don’t get to have the Christmas they deserve. So we just wanna’ help them have the Christmas that the other kids get to have,” Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

The department was able to spend over $30,000 for more than 200 kids this year.

