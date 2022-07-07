SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report by the Springdale Police Department, officers responded to an anonymous call at 2:20 p.m. on July 6 that a body was found in a wooded area behind the Hudson Apartments.

Officers arrived at the 3500 block of S. Thompson Street and found “a 35-45 year old deceased male on a path in a wooded area.” Springdale detectives and the Washington County Coroner were called to the scene.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The police report notes that “there were no obvious signs of trauma to the individual and it has been confirmed that he was homeless at the time of his death.”

Detectives identified the man as Donald Shephard, 38, of Springdale. If anyone has any relevant information, please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.