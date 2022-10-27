SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Springdale Police Department announced that it is seeking public assistance in identifying multiple suspects wanted in connection with an assortment of cases.

“The subjects posted in the pictures are wanted for questioning regarding incidents ranging from Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card, Theft of Property and Shoplifting,” the post states. “These incidents are being investigated by Springdale Police Department Detectives and any help that can be provided as far as the identification of the subjects posted would be very beneficial.”

If you recognize any of the subjects, please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or text or call the SPD Tip Line at 479-317-0158.