SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is warning about a scam circulating in which a caller claims to be SPD Chief Frank Gamble.

“We have received several phone calls claiming that someone is purporting to be Chief Gamble and has used a spoof number in attempt to show Springdale Police,” an SPD Facebook post said.

The post goes on to say that the calls have been in reference to investigations with the FBI and Homeland Security, with a case number provided in an attempt to get personal information or money.

SPD says that Gamble and the police department would not solicit personal or financial information over the phone, and that people who received calls of that nature to not give out information.