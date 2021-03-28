Springdale plans for possibility of mask mandate ending this week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) -Arkansas could soon be doing away with it’s statewide mask mandate and some business owners are already planning on what they will do if it gets lifted.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansans can expect it to be lifted March 31st.

While cities are required to comply with his decision, he said businesses are still permitted to require masks.

One business planning to change its policy, however, if the mandate is lifted is Wellington’s in Springdale.

General Manager, Glenn Sibley said masks will not be required but strongly encouraged.

“All of our team members will still be wearing masks and we’ll still be following all the safety and sanitation guidelines,” he said.

Sibley said the goal is to make customers feel safe inside the restaurant.

“That’s why I encourage the masks because then you can have that assurance, so you can feel you can go somewhere and go and stimulate the economy and make sure that you still feel safe inside.”

But even if the mandate gets lifted, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, said you are not going to want to throw away that mask just yet.

“We’ll let businesses and entities decide for themselves if they would like to mandate masks in their places of business,” he said. “If someone doesn’t comply and they won’t leave, they can call the police and we’ll assist with that.”

The Governor is expected to make an official announcement on the mandate later this week.