SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department activate a silver alert for a missing woman on August 8.

According to Arkansas State Police, Magali Mosquera, 69, of Springdale was reported missing on August 8 at 10 a.m. Mosquera was last known to be at the 3900 block of N. 56th Street at the Wagon Wheel Road intersection.

A photo of Mosquera the morning of her disaperance



Mosquera is a Hispanic woman who was last seen wearing black leggings and a peach-colored shirt. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has straight, brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Mosquera’s whereabouts, contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 750-8542.